iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

