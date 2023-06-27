iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

