iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after acquiring an additional 297,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.