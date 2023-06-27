iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,829,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,430,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,436,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,407,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,107,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

LRGF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. 40,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,794. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

