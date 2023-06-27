Jbs S.A. (JBSAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on July 10th

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3976 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. JBS has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; and plant based products. The company also produces steel tins, biodiesel, collagen, fertilizer, plastic packaging, hygiene, and cleaning items, as well as wet blue, wet white, crust, and finished leather products.

