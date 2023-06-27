Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,270. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

