John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Announces Dividend of $0.67 (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6674 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,992. The stock has a market cap of $475.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 406,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 197.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 175,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2,666.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 131,512 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

