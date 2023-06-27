John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Declares Dividend of $0.35 (NYSEARCA:JHML)

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3519 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,055. The company has a market cap of $746.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHML. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.