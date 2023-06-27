John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

JHSC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 6,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,729. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHSC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

