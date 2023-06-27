John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSCGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

JHSC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 6,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,729. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHSC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.