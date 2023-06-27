John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV) Announces $0.20 Dividend

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2023 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHDV traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631. John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.00% of John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF

The John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (JHDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying or high dividend growth stocks. Selection and weighting are based on a proprietary systematic approach of US large- and mid-cap companies.

