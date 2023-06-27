Joystick Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Joystick has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $12,569.88 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018956 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,433.52 or 0.99998482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01764139 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,352.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.