JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after buying an additional 161,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI remained flat at $54.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,894. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

