JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after buying an additional 1,312,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 299,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 288,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 162,109 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

