KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

