KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in GSK were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

