KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.36 Million Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.32% of Oppenheimer worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

