KCS Wealth Advisory Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AON were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 1.1 %

AON stock opened at $334.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.76. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $262.42 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.73.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

