KCS Wealth Advisory Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 57,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,250,000 after buying an additional 1,247,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,655,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,628,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ACI. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ACI opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.