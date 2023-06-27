KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.98% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

