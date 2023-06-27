KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 3,963 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

ALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

NYSE ALX opened at $183.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $201.69. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.81%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

