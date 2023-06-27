KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 59 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,170.23 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $611.46 and a one year high of $1,365.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,258.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,157.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

