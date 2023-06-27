KCS Wealth Advisory Takes $300,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $564,950,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,633,000 after buying an additional 675,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,047,000 after purchasing an additional 627,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

