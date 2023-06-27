Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.00

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 60.39 ($0.77), with a volume of 589501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.78).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.18) price target on shares of Kin and Carta in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.34. The company has a market capitalization of £107.46 million, a P/E ratio of -461.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

