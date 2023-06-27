Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Knightscope Stock Performance

Knightscope stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Knightscope has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Knightscope

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

In other news, insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSCP. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope during the third quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knightscope by 100.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Knightscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

