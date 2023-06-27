KOK (KOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.40 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $133,574.31 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019038 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,520.50 or 0.99962242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01290903 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $204,623.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

