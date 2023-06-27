Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of LIF opened at C$31.46 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.53.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.45). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 109.17% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of C$47.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.209375 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIF. TD Securities upgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.