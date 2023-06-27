Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of LIF opened at C$31.46 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.53.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.45). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 109.17% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of C$47.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.209375 EPS for the current year.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
