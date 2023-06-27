Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $624.05 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

