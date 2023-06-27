LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

LNXSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.