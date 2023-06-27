LEMONCHAIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 140.7% against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $73,531.45 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

