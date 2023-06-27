Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $123.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

