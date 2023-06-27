Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Light Science Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 million and a PE ratio of -52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.89.

About Light Science Technologies

(Get Rating)

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.