Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 50 on August 4th

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

LON LIO opened at GBX 744 ($9.46) on Tuesday. Liontrust Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 692 ($8.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,300 ($16.53). The stock has a market cap of £483.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 801.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,007.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,040 ($13.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

