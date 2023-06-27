Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. 664,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $68.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Logitech International by 408.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

