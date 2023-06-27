Lumi Credits Price Hits $0.0089 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $108.01 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

