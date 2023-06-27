Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $220.67 and last traded at $220.93. 117,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 379,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.68.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.