MAGIC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $65.85 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. MAGIC has a market cap of $194.84 million and $65.85 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002938 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About MAGIC

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,225,338 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

MAGIC Token Trading

