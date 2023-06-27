Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $21.77 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.77 million and $31,051.32 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,724.89 or 0.99996913 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000605 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,483.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

