Mammoth Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,727.02 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,444.67 or 1.00059982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

