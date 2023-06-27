Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.89

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 43872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $575.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 37.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marine Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marine Products by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marine Products by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

