MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.89.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess
In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Price Performance
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $262.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
