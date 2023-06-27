Medical Facilities Co. (MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 17th

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MFCSF remained flat at $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $8.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

