Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,021. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,809,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 1,836,578 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,407,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after buying an additional 1,640,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 1,480,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

