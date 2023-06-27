Melvin John Martin Sells 5,301 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.38 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.