Melvin John Martin Sells 5,301 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DRI stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.38 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

