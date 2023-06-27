MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. 442,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

