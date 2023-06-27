MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 31st

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.
MFA Financial Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of MFA stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.
MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
