MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 5.7%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.08. 95,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,453,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

MINISO Group Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MINISO Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $1,936,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $5,216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $4,123,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.