MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
MiX Telematics stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957,550 shares of company stock worth $583,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
