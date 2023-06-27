MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MiX Telematics stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957,550 shares of company stock worth $583,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

