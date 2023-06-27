MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $203,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $334.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.54. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $331.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.