MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.44. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

