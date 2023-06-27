Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.40

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPGF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Mobico Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Mobico Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

